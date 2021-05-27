Live performances back in action at Hippodrome Theater

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - After an extended intermission, live performances are back at the Hippodrome Theater for the first time in over a year. They’re kicking off the summer with a traveling pop-up series.

Free professional cabaret performances are taking place across Alachua County. Each of the 45-minute shows are unique, featuring a variety of your favorite Hipp performers.

As a way to kick off the return of live shows, free performances are popping up across Alachua County featuring a variety of your favorite @HippTheatre performers. @WCJB20 pic.twitter.com/bGBOxTm8Hy — Amber Pellicone (@AmberPellicone) May 27, 2021

Artistic Director Stephanie Lynge said their first pop-up at Oak Hammock last week was well received by both audience members and performers, happy to be back.

“Oh my gosh, they were so happy. I had several of them just come up to me afterward and just give me huge hugs,” said Lynge.

In addition to the pop-up series, people will be welcomed back into the historical Hippodrome Building starting June 4 for their first show on the main stage since before the pandemic.

“It’s our first toe in the water to bringing everyone back into the building. We have an amazing safety plan in place,” said Lynge.

RELATED STORY: Hippodrome Theater renovations are complete

Patrons will be able to watch By the Light of the Silvery Screen while checking out the Hipp’s new renovations. You can find tickets here.

Live performances are back at @HippTheatre after an extended intermission. Performers, like Bryan Mercer, say they’re beyond excited to be back in action. @WCJB20 pic.twitter.com/KclSBWz2HV — Amber Pellicone (@AmberPellicone) May 27, 2021

