Marion County teachers reflect on a year of COVID-19

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) -A school year filled with unprecedented challenges is coming to a close.

Thursday was the last day of ‘school’ for teachers and staff in Marion County.

It’s that time of year where students at Emerald Shores Elementary School bring back their assigned chromebooks.

And teachers like Emma Dingman, clean their classrooms.

“At the beginning of the year I was very nervous because I have our youngest learners. Not to be funny but, I think that trying to teach four and five year olds personal space was extremely difficult and trying to explain to them why,” Dingman said.

But they made it work.

“I was very impressed with how our students did. They wore the mask, as long as we explained everything,” Dingman added.

Principal Stacy Houston took on some different challenges.

“It is my list of daily doctor’s notes that if students had any kind of symptom, they went through our COVID clinic, as well as our rosters of students that we sent home and our daily DOH reports,” Houston said as she showed us her ‘COVID-19’ binder.

But the extra cleaning and new protocols didn’t stop them from having the best school year they could.

“When you get to tough times, when you really pull together as a team and as a school family how supportive one another were of each other,” Houston added.

So now she’s closing that thick binder…closing this chapter of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Parents can register their child for summer school by using their Family Access accounts. Students can also register via their Student Skyward Access account. Parents can also contact their child’s school for detailed information and registration.

