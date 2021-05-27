Advertisement

PURE JOY: Watch this child’s priceless reaction to catching his first bass

An 8-year-old caught his first bass, and his reaction is priceless.
An 8-year-old caught his first bass, and his reaction is priceless.(Khalid Mehmood | Pixabay)
By Debra Dolan
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 2:15 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Fishing can be a daunting task. You wait and you wait, until eventually you feel a tug on the line and hope you can reel in something good.

This 8-year-old managed to do just that – and his reaction is too good to miss.

His eyes welled with tears of excitement after catching his first bass and goes on to perform his best touchdown celebration.

“I just caught my first bass. Let’s go!” you can hear the boy say in the video.

It’s probably safe to say, he’s hooked on fishing.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

57-year-old Marian Glovina Williams has been arrested in connection with the death of 13-year...
Breaking: Woman arrested for homicide in connection to the disappearance of 13-year-old Delia Young
Alachua County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Carlee Simon is starting the reorganization...
“It is incredibly disheartening”: Parents are concerned as Superintendent Dr. Carlee Simon begins reorganization process
Alachua County Public Schools will not renew contracts for nine employees.
Contracts not renewed for nine ACPS administrators and school leaders
Greyson Kessler, 4, was allegedly fatally shot by his father. Family members remember him as...
Fla. father threatened son’s mother before killing boy, himself
Marian Williams court appearance
Two Aunts charged in connection with the death of 13-year-old Delia Young

Latest News

In this Jan. 27, 2019, file photo, Patrisse Cullors poses for a portrait to promote a film...
BLM’s Patrisse Cullors to step down from movement foundation
Marion County teachers reflect on a year of COVID-19
Marion County teachers reflect on a year of COVID-19
Kroger Health announces five $1 million payouts to COVID-19 vaccine recipients.
Kroger announces $1M cash prizes, year of free groceries to reward vaccinations
wgo
What’s Growing On: Group on University of Florida campus working to restore natural vegetation
covid book
New children’s book offers hopeful message amid COVID loss