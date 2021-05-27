Advertisement

Man arrested after opening fire on officers at Texas home

Three police officers were injured in a shooting while responding to a call about a suicidal...
Three police officers were injured in a shooting while responding to a call about a suicidal person in suburban Dallas.(Source: KTVT via CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 8:23 AM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLOWER MOUND, Texas (AP) — Authorities say three police officers escaped major injury after they were fired upon by a man during a standoff at a home in a Dallas suburb.

Flower Mound police officers were responding to a call of a suicidal person when the 60-year-old man opened fire on them late Wednesday.

Police Chief Andy Kancel says the officers were wearing protective gear that prevented major injury.

The police chief says the man surrendered at about 5:30 a.m. Thursday after a SWAT team fired tear gas into the home.

Kancel says one officer was struck by fragments, one was injured by glass after a bullet struck a ballistic shield and one was shot in the chest, but armor prevented major injury.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

57-year-old Marian Glovina Williams has been arrested in connection with the death of 13-year...
Breaking: Woman arrested for homicide in connection to the disappearance of 13-year-old Delia Young
Alachua County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Carlee Simon is starting the reorganization...
“It is incredibly disheartening”: Parents are concerned as Superintendent Dr. Carlee Simon begins reorganization process
Alachua County Public Schools will not renew contracts for nine employees.
Contracts not renewed for nine ACPS administrators and school leaders
Greyson Kessler, 4, was allegedly fatally shot by his father. Family members remember him as...
Fla. father threatened son’s mother before killing boy, himself
Marian Williams court appearance
Two Aunts charged in connection with the death of 13-year-old Delia Young

Latest News

In this Jan. 27, 2019, file photo, Patrisse Cullors poses for a portrait to promote a film...
BLM’s Patrisse Cullors to step down from movement foundation
Marion County teachers reflect on a year of COVID-19
Marion County teachers reflect on a year of COVID-19
Kroger Health announces five $1 million payouts to COVID-19 vaccine recipients.
Kroger announces $1M cash prizes, year of free groceries to reward vaccinations
wgo
What’s Growing On: Group on University of Florida campus working to restore natural vegetation
covid book
New children’s book offers hopeful message amid COVID loss