TV20 Sit-down (Part Four): Gator head football coach Dan Mullen

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The fall of 2021 will welcome back full attendance at The Swamp. Florida hopes to once again use its home field to its advantage and improve on last year’s 8-4 record that included an SEC Eastern Division title. In the finale of their four-part interview series, TV20 Gator Insider Steve Russell chats with head coach Dan Mullen about the outlook for next season, including how the Gators plan to make changes based on the ability of their personnel.

