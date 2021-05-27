Advertisement

TV20 Sit-down (Part Four): Gator head football coach Dan Mullen

By WCJB Staff
Published: May. 26, 2021 at 11:35 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The fall of 2021 will welcome back full attendance at The Swamp. Florida hopes to once again use its home field to its advantage and improve on last year’s 8-4 record that included an SEC Eastern Division title. In the finale of their four-part interview series, TV20 Gator Insider Steve Russell chats with head coach Dan Mullen about the outlook for next season, including how the Gators plan to make changes based on the ability of their personnel.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Alachua County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Carlee Simon is starting the reorganization...
“It is incredibly disheartening”: Parents are concerned as Superintendent Dr. Carlee Simon begins reorganization process
Greyson Kessler, 4, was allegedly fatally shot by his father. Family members remember him as...
Fla. father threatened son’s mother before killing boy, himself
Alachua County Public Schools will not renew contracts for nine employees.
Contracts not renewed for nine ACPS administrators and school leaders
The more than 200 students at the school will be reassigned to other schools with equal to or...
Marion County School Board votes to close an elementary school
A Gainesville man is dead after his motorcycle collided with a car
A Gainesville man is dead after his motorcycle collided with a car

Latest News

Bobcat star to play in ACC
Quan Lee commits to Miami
Steve Russell and Dan Mullen
TV20 Sit-down: Florida Gators head coach Dan Mullen (Part Three)
Steve Russell with Dan Mullen
Part Four of Steve Russell's Interview with Dan Mullen
Steve Russell with Dan Mullen
Part Three of Steve Russell's Interview with Dan Mullen