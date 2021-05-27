Advertisement

UF police are asking for help in locating a missing patient from UF Health Shands

By WCJB Staff
Published: May. 26, 2021 at 11:39 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - University of Florida Police are asking for help to find a patient who went missing from UF Health Shands.

Officers say 21 year old Gweneth Hendrixson was last seen just before noon on Wednesday. She was wearing blue jeans, a black shirt, and a backpack.

They say she knows people in the area.

