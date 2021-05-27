Advertisement

UPDATE: Shooter identified in deadly Gainesville car wash shooting, warrant issued

Suspect Eugene Patrick is wanted in connection with a shooting at the Swamp Car Wash in...
Suspect Eugene Patrick is wanted in connection with a shooting at the Swamp Car Wash in Gainesville(WCJB)
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 1:28 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Police Department detectives have identified 22-year-old Eugene Javon Patrick as the shooter in the death of Bobby Bernard Hopkins, Jr., which occurred at the Swamp Car Wash in Gainesville this weekend.

RELATED STORIES:

GPD executed a search warrant on the listed address for Patrick but was unable to locate the suspect.

Gainesville Police Department is asking anyone with any knowledge of Patrick’s whereabouts to contact GPD Detective J. Castor at 352-872-2101 or the Alachua County Crime Stoppers at 352-372-7867.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

57-year-old Marian Glovina Williams has been arrested in connection with the death of 13-year...
Breaking: Woman arrested for homicide in connection to the disappearance of 13-year-old Delia Young
Alachua County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Carlee Simon is starting the reorganization...
“It is incredibly disheartening”: Parents are concerned as Superintendent Dr. Carlee Simon begins reorganization process
Alachua County Public Schools will not renew contracts for nine employees.
Contracts not renewed for nine ACPS administrators and school leaders
Greyson Kessler, 4, was allegedly fatally shot by his father. Family members remember him as...
Fla. father threatened son’s mother before killing boy, himself
Marian Williams court appearance
Two Aunts charged in connection with the death of 13-year-old Delia Young

Latest News

Marion County teachers reflect on a year of COVID-19
Marion County teachers reflect on a year of COVID-19
wgo
What’s Growing On: Group on University of Florida campus working to restore natural vegetation
covid book
New children’s book offers hopeful message amid COVID loss
A school year filled with unprecedented challenges is coming to a close.  Thursday was the last...
Marion County teachers reflect on a year of COVID-19
florigrown
Florigrown loses first round in marijuana battle