UPDATE: Shooter identified in deadly Gainesville car wash shooting, warrant issued

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Police Department detectives have identified 22-year-old Eugene Javon Patrick as the shooter in the death of Bobby Bernard Hopkins, Jr., which occurred at the Swamp Car Wash in Gainesville this weekend.

GPD executed a search warrant on the listed address for Patrick but was unable to locate the suspect.

Gainesville Police Department is asking anyone with any knowledge of Patrick’s whereabouts to contact GPD Detective J. Castor at 352-872-2101 or the Alachua County Crime Stoppers at 352-372-7867.

