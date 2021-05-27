Veteran Affairs caregiver staff hand out resource information to veterans

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Being a caregiver can be overwhelming at times, so it’s important to know where to find resources to help you.

Today the North Florida, South Georgia Veterans health system hosted a caregiver resource drive-thru at the Malcom VA Medical Center in Gainesville.

Staff handed out bags that had information for veteran programs and caregiving services.

Gabrielle Tapia the general caregiver coordinator said she thankful for the caregivers.

“We’re appreciative for the work that the caregivers do our veterans wouldn’t be where they’re at without the caregivers this is a way for us to say thank you to them.”

For more information contact the VA at (352) 376-1611.

