“When I found the Ocala Recovery Project, I was at the end of my rope” : Ocala mother shares her experience in helping her daughter find addiction treatment

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - For 30 years, Carolyn Beyer’s daughter has been struggling with addiction.

Beyer said she felt lost until one day she finally discovered the help they both desperately needed.

“When I found the Ocala Recovery Project, I was at the end of my rope. I did not know what I could do, if I could do anything, and I was envisioning my daughter dead in the street in a ditch, who knows what,” Beyer said.

Beyer said she found the Ocala Recovery Project via an internet search and called the next morning.

“And from that day forward, things got better,” she added.

Paramedics visited Beyer and her daughter every day.

Without them, she said she doesn’t know where her family would be.

“I just didn’t know who to talk to. I had no place to turn, and I couldn’t find - excuse me - I couldn’t find the help that I knew that she needed and I needed. It impacts every single person who comes in contact with an addict. Every single person, and you live with it. I think my daughter would be dead or in jail again. I can’t even begin to tell you how much they have helped me and my daughter,” Beyer said.

Help that to date, has saved hundreds of lives in Marion County, putting a dent in the epidemic.

