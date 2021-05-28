A man is dead after crashing an SUV into a utility pole and house

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

MARION COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida Highway Patrol troopers say one man was killed after the SUV he was driving crashed into a house in Marion County just before 11:30 p.m.

It happened on NW 193rd Street just west of NW 60th Avenue.

The driver was turning right onto NW 191st Lane Road when he lost control.

The SUV went off the road struck a utility pole and then crashed into a house.

Marion County Fire Rescue responders pronounced the driver dead at the scene.

