Alachua County issues a burn ban to help prevent wildfires

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Threats of wildfires are causing more communities in North Central Florida to issue burn bans.

Thursday, Alachua County issued a burn ban on all open fires unless permitted by the Forest Service.

The ban includes the City of Gainesville.

Wednesday, we told you Marion County issued a voluntary ban.

The Waccassassa Forestry Service is not issuing burn permits at this time.

Investigators say the Highlands Wildfire in Marion County was started by an unpermitted burn.

