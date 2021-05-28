Bracelets are the inspiration behind a new Vietnam memorial

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCJB) - On the dome of the Old State Capitol, alongside the US and Florida flag, flies the pow/mia flag with the words “You are not forgotten”.

Sot Joe West President of the Vietnam Veterans of America: “From world war ii to today it’s over 80,000 people.”

Joe West, a veteran of the Vietnam war, has spent the last three years working to establish a more permanent tribute to the men and women whose fate on the frontlines may never be known.

Sot Joe West President of the Vietnam Veterans of America: “The stumbling block we ran into was the legislative process.”

The monument, already built and currently stored in a Tallahassee business, is modeled after metal pow/mia bracelets that date back to 1970.

Sot Joe West President of the Vietnam Veterans of America : “That bracelet is a reminder that there’s just a lot of people that never came home.”

It wasn’t until a government consultant offered to help on the project that it finally got the nod from the legislature.

Sot Joe West President of the Vietnam Veterans of America: “He pretty much said “hold my beer, watch this” and he got done in six weeks what we failed to get done in three years.”

J.S Stand-up: “The pow/mia memorial will be added to the existing Florida Vietnam Memorial, and it won’t cost tax payers a dime, as the big bend chapter 96 of the Vietnam Veterans of America are picking up the tab.”

Sot Joe West President of the Vietnam Veterans of America: “The idea is for people 30, 40, 50 years from now to understand what my generation did to keep our freedoms and what it takes to keep a country free.”

The governor has yet to sign the legislation authorizing the pow/mia memorial, but west says he’s been told it’s just a matter of time before he does.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.