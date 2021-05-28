Columbia High School got a boost in funding toward renovating its running track

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Columbia High School is one step closer to a long-time plan to resurface its running track and potentially earn tourist dollars as a result.

The Columbia County Tourist Development Council is pitching in $25,000 to renovate the track, which could cost several hundred thousand dollars.

Much of that funding has been pledged by the school board, but track coach Lawrence Davis convinced TDC members a new track will draw FHSAA and AAU meets that would bring dozens of teams and hundreds of athletes and parents.

