Driver lied on health questionnaire before crash killing five children in a church van on I-75 in 2019, NTSB reports

By WCJB Staff
Published: May. 28, 2021 at 12:09 AM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB/AP) - Federal investigators say a truck driver lied on his health questionnaires before causing a 2019 Florida crash on I75 that killed five children in Gainesville.

The National Transportation Safety Board said Thursday that 59-year-old Steve Holland did not disclose his heart disease and other medical conditions to doctors who allowed him to keep his license.

His truck slammed through the center divider on I75 on Jan. 3, 2019. It hit a church van from Louisiana, killing five children onboard on their way to Walt Disney World. Holland also died in the crash as did another semi-driver, Douglas Bolkema, his truck was hit head-on.

Investigators believe a medical emergency caused Holland to black out. They also note that Holland had a commercial driver’s license that would expire in 2022 and that his medical certificate was current through February of 2020. Also, they say he was operating within the regulated hours of service.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved.

