FHP: A head-on collision between a pickup truck and motorcycle kills two

DUNNELLON, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida Highway Patrol troopers are investigating a deadly crash that happened in Marion County Thursday night.

A 38-year-old man and a 31-year-old woman from Weirsdale were killed when a pickup truck hit the motorcycle they were riding head-on while trying to pass traffic on State Road 200 in Dunnellon near Ross Prairie State Park.

The driver of the pickup was taken to Ocala Regional Medical Center.

Troopers shut down traffic on State Road 200 until about 3:00 a.m. Friday morning while they investigated and cleaned up the wreckage.

