Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash in Live Oak

LIVE OAK, Fla. (WCJB) - A 46-year-old man was killed in a Suwannee County just after 10:00 p.m. Thursday night.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers say the man who was driving a pickup truck ran a stop sign on 153rd Road and County Road 132 near Stagecoach Junction in Live Oak.

He ran into a tree on the north shoulder of County Road 132.

The man died at the scene.

Troopers are investigating the cause of the crash.

