Gainesville commissioners use equity tool to distribute American Rescue Plan funds

By WCJB Staff
Published: May. 28, 2021 at 4:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Gainesville city commissioners are using an Equity Covid Budget Tool to decide how to use more than $30 million dollars in federal funds. The money is coming from the American Rescue Plan which is meant to help local governments recover from COVID-19 related issues.

“But I’m imagining that in the next few weeks, we all take the time to use this to identify priorities and how they’re going to impact our neighbors,” said Mayor Lauren Poe. “There’s a due date and that will give the office of equity and inclusion time to analyze these.”

The city has a project list to use the funds which include an Eastside grocery store and traffic upgrades to SW First Avenue. All proposed projects must go through the Equity Covid Budget Tool, run by the Office of Equity and Inclusion.

“But I think that as a government we should rely on tools like this,” said Gainesville city commissioner David Arreola. “So that we can always demonstrate the rigorous thoughtfulness with which we put into expending these federal funds in the event that we get tighter oversight by either the federal government or I don’t want to give any ideas to the Florida Legislature.”

Commissioners have until June 14 to submit their project requests.

