Gator baseball team reaches SEC tournament semis behind another dominant performance

HOOVER, Ala. (WCJB) -For the first time since 2000, the No. 6 seed Florida baseball team has won three straight games in the SEC tournament. It has given the Gators a berth in the semifinals and a hard-earned day off.

Florida scored all of its runs from the sixth inning on in a 7-2 win over Alabama in Thursday’s winners bracket game in Hoover, Alabama.

Nathan Hickey broke a scoreless tie with a solo home run to open the top of the sixth, his fifth hit of the tournament after entering the week in a 5-for-50 slump.

Jacob Young added his second homer in as many days in the seventh, and Cory Acton delivered three RBI’s to lead the Gator offense. Sterlin Thompson added another strong game with three hits. Florida has outscored its three SEC tournament opponents 24-4.

On the mound, Franco Aleman tossed a career-high seven scoreless innings, struck out four, and allowed five hits.

Florida is set up well and has Friday off. The Gators will face the winner of Friday’s Alabama-Tennessee matchup in Saturday’s semifinals at 1 p.m.

