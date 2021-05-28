Gator Sam Riffice wins individual NCAA tennis title

ORLANDO, Fla. (WCJB) -Florida junior Sam Riffice completed a sensational two weeks on the tennis court by capturing the NCAA men’s singles crown on Friday afternoon with a 3-6, 6-1, 6-4 win over South Carolina’s Daniel Rodrigues at the USTA Center in Orlando. The victory comes six days after Riffice helped the Gators to their first NCAA title as a team.

Riffice, seeded No. 6 entering the tournament, defeated both the No. 1 and 2 seeds to claim the championship, having previously knocked out top seed Liam Draxl of Kentucky in the semifinals.

Riffice becomes the third Gator men’s player to win an NCAA singles title, joining Mark Merklein in 1994 and Jeff Morrison in 1999.

The All-SEC matchup was the second straight in an NCAA final, and the fifth time in the last six seasons that two players from the same conference met for the men’s title.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.