Advertisement

Gator Sam Riffice wins individual NCAA tennis title

Florida junior bounces back after opening set loss to win crown
Sam Riffice of the University of Florida in action against the University of South Carolina...
Sam Riffice of the University of Florida in action against the University of South Carolina during menÕs singles finals at the 2021 NCAA D1 Tennis Championships on Friday, May 28, 2021 at the USTA National Campus in Orlando, Florida. (Manuela Davies/USTA)(Manuela Davies | Manuela Davies/USTA)
By Kevin Wells
Published: May. 28, 2021 at 2:24 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORLANDO, Fla. (WCJB) -Florida junior Sam Riffice completed a sensational two weeks on the tennis court by capturing the NCAA men’s singles crown on Friday afternoon with a 3-6, 6-1, 6-4 win over South Carolina’s Daniel Rodrigues at the USTA Center in Orlando. The victory comes six days after Riffice helped the Gators to their first NCAA title as a team.

Riffice, seeded No. 6 entering the tournament, defeated both the No. 1 and 2 seeds to claim the championship, having previously knocked out top seed Liam Draxl of Kentucky in the semifinals.

Riffice becomes the third Gator men’s player to win an NCAA singles title, joining Mark Merklein in 1994 and Jeff Morrison in 1999.

The All-SEC matchup was the second straight in an NCAA final, and the fifth time in the last six seasons that two players from the same conference met for the men’s title.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

57-year-old Marian Glovina Williams has been arrested in connection with the death of 13-year...
Breaking: Woman arrested for homicide in connection to the disappearance of 13-year-old Delia Young
Marian Williams court appearance
Two aunts charged in connection with the death of 13-year-old Delia Young
Suspect Eugene Patrick is wanted in connection with a shooting at the Swamp Car Wash in...
UPDATE: Shooter identified in deadly Gainesville car wash shooting, warrant issued
Alachua County Public Schools will not renew contracts for nine employees.
Contracts not renewed for nine ACPS administrators and school leaders
Agents are still looking for 2 more members of the ring.
At least one church in Gainesville had donations stolen from their mailbox by a group of thieves

Latest News

Newberry H.S.
Newberry honors its state baseball champs
Panthers claimed first state crown
Newberry victory celebration
Vanguard Knights football players line up before their contest against the Buchholz Bobcats...
NCFL spring football: Buchholz tops Vanguard, Chiefland dominates
The Vanguard Knights football team gathers together to listen to their head coach speak before...
NCFL spring football games