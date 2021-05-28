Advertisement

Gator softball drops Super Regionals series opener

Florida trails Georgia 1-0 in best of three series
Florida first baseman Kendyl Lindaman (32) during warm-ups before an NCAA softball game against...
Florida first baseman Kendyl Lindaman (32) during warm-ups before an NCAA softball game against Florida State on Friday, March 5, 2021 in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)(Gary McCullough | AP)
By Chris Pinson
Published: May. 28, 2021 at 7:29 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Natalie Lugo breezed through the first six hitters of the Georgia lineup without any issue, but gave up a leadoff home run to begin the top of the third, and the Gators offense never could dent the Bulldogs pitching as Florida lost the Super Regionals series opener 4-0.

In the first postseason matchup since the Gators run-ruled the Bulldogs in the 2018 Women’s College World Series, Florida’s normally hot bats were quieted by Georgia pitcher Mary Avant Wilson’s combination of pitches. Wilson threw a complete game, three hitter, while only walking two and striking out nine.

Lugo only allowed the lone run up until the top of the 7th, but then surrendered a 3-run home run to give the Bulldogs a 4-0 cushion. She lasted 6 1/3 innings pitched while allowing four runs on six hits.

Florida will need to rebound and win Saturday and Sunday’s games. If not the Gators will get knocked out of the NCAA Tournament by Georgia for the second time at home in the Super Regionals since 2016.

Game two is scheduled for noon on Saturday.

