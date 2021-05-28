High school graduations underway in North Central Florida

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Class of 2020 graduates lined up in their cars at the Gainesville raceway waiting for their turn to walk across the stage, but this year the honking of cars will be replaced with more cheers from friends and family members able to watch their seniors turn their tassels.

Alachua County high school graduation ceremonies will begin on June 18th at the University of Florida. Buchholz High School Senior Jesus Gabriel said he’s extra thankful to have the chance to celebrate his accomplishments, as many of his friends didn’t have traditional graduations last year.

“I have several friends in last years group that didn’t get to do that and I feel really bad because they didn’t get the opportunity that we’re blessed with,” said Gabriel. “I really appreciate they went above and beyond to allow more people to attend this year.”

Starting Saturday in Marion County, graduation ceremonies are moving from high school football fields to the world equestrian center allowing students to invite three times as many guests to the ceremony compared to last year, according to Marion County Public Schools Public Relations Director Kevin Christian.

“We want it to be as normal as possible for the class of 2021, a lot of districts are doing virtual things but here in Marion County we are really concentrating and focusing on making a difference for our kids,” said Christian.

RELATED STORY: Marion County teachers reflect on a year of COVID-19

Though things will be a lot more traditional, Christian said some safety precautions will still be in place.

“Chairs will be six feet apart, they’ll still go through the graduation line, cross the stage, turn their tassel together, but they won’t be shaking hands or do anything in that nature just because that’s not really what we do in this day in age,” said Christian.

Levy County will have its last high school graduation ceremony Friday at 8 p.m. for Chiefland High School Seniors. Union County High School students graduated on May 14.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.