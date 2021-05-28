Advertisement

Lake City bake sale raises funds for police officer’s cancer treatment

By WCJB Staff
Published: May. 28, 2021 at 12:20 AM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A community bake sale is being held to help a lake city police officer.

The sale benefits officer Taylor Sapp who is battling lymphoma—a type of cancer.

Earlier this month, a GoFundMe website was set up for her—it has raised just under $16,000.

Sapp is taking time off from working while she receives treatment.

The cake auction wraps up at 6 p.m. Friday.

