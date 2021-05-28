Lake City bake sale raises funds for police officer’s cancer treatment

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A community bake sale is being held to help a lake city police officer.

The sale benefits officer Taylor Sapp who is battling lymphoma—a type of cancer.

Earlier this month, a GoFundMe website was set up for her—it has raised just under $16,000.

Sapp is taking time off from working while she receives treatment.

The cake auction wraps up at 6 p.m. Friday.

