Lake Weir reopens after blue green algae bloom

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCKLAWAHA, Fla. (WCJB) - Lake Weir will re-open for Memorial Day Weekend.

The Marion County Department of Health reports water tests came back negative for blue green algae toxins.

TRENDING STORY: High school graduations underway in North Central Florida

Last week we told you the health department was warning residents no to go in the water following an algae bloom.

Officials say the new samples were taken this week and the water is safe once again.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.