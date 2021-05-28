Advertisement

Lake Weir reopens after blue green algae bloom

By WCJB Staff
Published: May. 28, 2021 at 7:32 AM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
OCKLAWAHA, Fla. (WCJB) - Lake Weir will re-open for Memorial Day Weekend.

The Marion County Department of Health reports water tests came back negative for blue green algae toxins.

Last week we told you the health department was warning residents no to go in the water following an algae bloom.

Officials say the new samples were taken this week and the water is safe once again.

