Marion County schools to host weekly food distributions for students this summer

MARION COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - This summer, the Marion County School District is making sure no students go hungry.

The district is prepared to provide more than 200,000 student meals this summer.

Twenty two different schools will distribute the meals every week starting June 7th.

Ten meals will be given for each student on Mondays to last all week. Curbside pickup is from 9 to 9:30 a-m.

Anyone 18 or younger is eligible—no application or income verification is required.

Listed below are all of the school that will participate in the meal distribution program this summer:

· Belleview Elementary

· Belleview High

· College Park Elementary

· Dr. N.H. Jones Elementary

· Dunnellon Elementary

· East Marion Elementary

· Emerald Shores Elementary

· Forest High

· Fort King Middle

· Fort McCoy School

· Horizon Academy at Marion Oaks

· Lake Weir Middle

· Liberty Middle

· Maplewood Elementary

· Marion Oaks Elementary

· North Marion Middle

· Oakcrest Elementary

· Reddick-Collier Elementary

· Romeo Elementary

· South Ocala Elementary

· Vanguard High

· West Port High

