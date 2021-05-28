MCSO releases video of a major crash during pursuit of dangerous suspect

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

MARION COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s Office revealed new details on a vehicle chase that ended in a crash injuring multiple people.

Deputies say they started looking for 29-year-old Michael Bishop on Wednesday after he hit a woman and choked her. The victim told deputies she played dead until bishop left, and then called for help.

Deputies tried to stop Bishop on SW 60th Ave. He drove off at high speeds on West Hwy. 40.He ran the red light at the intersection of SW 80th Ave. — crashing into a pickup truck. MCSO has since release video of the crash.

Bishop was hospitalized with critical injuries; three people in the other vehicle suffered minor injuries. Bishop is charged with battery and fleeing, Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

