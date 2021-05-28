Advertisement

NCFL spring football: Buchholz tops Vanguard, Chiefland dominates

By Chris Pinson
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 11:47 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WCJB) - School may be just about out for summer, but before the bell tolls on another academic year, there were a couple of spring football games being played across of North Central Florida.

Down in Marion County, Vanguard High School hosted Gainesville’s Buchholz High School, in a cross-class showdown.

The 5A Knights and the 7A Bobcats varsity teams got after it in the third quarter, since their junior varsity squads played the entire first half.

Buchholz wasted little time finding the scoreboard first. After Buchholz quarterback Creed Whittemore hit Quan Lee for a 40-yard reception, Amarius Hale plunged across the goal line from three yards out to make it 7-0, Bobcats. Hale would also score another touchdown in the fourth quarter.

Vanguard finally tallied their first touchdown at the end of the quarter, as quarterback Fred Gaskin scampered in from inside the five-yard line to cut the score to 7-6. Gaskin also had another rushing touchdown in the fourth quarter for the Knights only scores of the game.

Whittemore answered Vanguard’s six, with six of his own to begin the fourth. The junior signal caller took the snap then found a crease in the defense and outran everyone for a 60 yard touchdown run.

Buchholz defeated Vanguard 21-12 in the spring contest.

At Bronson High School, the Eagles hosted a three-team jamboree involving Chiefland and Williston. The three teams faced off in a round-robin, with each miniature game consisting of one 15-minute quarter.

Chiefland dominated both of its games, trouncing Bronson 30-0 and shutting out Williston, 16-0. The Eagles then blanked the Red Devils, 6-0.

The regular season kicks off for teams across North Central Florida near the end of August.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

57-year-old Marian Glovina Williams has been arrested in connection with the death of 13-year...
Breaking: Woman arrested for homicide in connection to the disappearance of 13-year-old Delia Young
Marian Williams court appearance
Two aunts charged in connection with the death of 13-year-old Delia Young
Alachua County Public Schools will not renew contracts for nine employees.
Contracts not renewed for nine ACPS administrators and school leaders
Suspect Eugene Patrick is wanted in connection with a shooting at the Swamp Car Wash in...
UPDATE: Shooter identified in deadly Gainesville car wash shooting, warrant issued
Agents are still looking for 2 more members of the ring.
At least one church in Gainesville had donations stolen from their mailbox by a group of thieves

Latest News

Newberry H.S.
Newberry honors its state baseball champs
Panthers claimed first state crown
Newberry victory celebration
The Vanguard Knights football team gathers together to listen to their head coach speak before...
NCFL spring football games
2021 SEC Baseball Tournament - Game 11: #10 Alabama vs #6 Florida
Gator baseball team reaches SEC tournament semis behind another dominant performance