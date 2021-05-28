NCFL spring football: Buchholz tops Vanguard, Chiefland dominates

(WCJB) - School may be just about out for summer, but before the bell tolls on another academic year, there were a couple of spring football games being played across of North Central Florida.

Down in Marion County, Vanguard High School hosted Gainesville’s Buchholz High School, in a cross-class showdown.

The 5A Knights and the 7A Bobcats varsity teams got after it in the third quarter, since their junior varsity squads played the entire first half.

Buchholz wasted little time finding the scoreboard first. After Buchholz quarterback Creed Whittemore hit Quan Lee for a 40-yard reception, Amarius Hale plunged across the goal line from three yards out to make it 7-0, Bobcats. Hale would also score another touchdown in the fourth quarter.

Vanguard finally tallied their first touchdown at the end of the quarter, as quarterback Fred Gaskin scampered in from inside the five-yard line to cut the score to 7-6. Gaskin also had another rushing touchdown in the fourth quarter for the Knights only scores of the game.

Whittemore answered Vanguard’s six, with six of his own to begin the fourth. The junior signal caller took the snap then found a crease in the defense and outran everyone for a 60 yard touchdown run.

Buchholz defeated Vanguard 21-12 in the spring contest.

At Bronson High School, the Eagles hosted a three-team jamboree involving Chiefland and Williston. The three teams faced off in a round-robin, with each miniature game consisting of one 15-minute quarter.

Chiefland dominated both of its games, trouncing Bronson 30-0 and shutting out Williston, 16-0. The Eagles then blanked the Red Devils, 6-0.

The regular season kicks off for teams across North Central Florida near the end of August.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.