Advertisement

Newberry honors its state baseball champs

The Panthers defeated Chipley for the 1A crown last week
By Kevin Wells
Published: May. 28, 2021 at 12:01 AM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWBERRY, Fla. (WCJB) -After earning the first state championship in program history, the Newberry baseball team was recognized for its collective effort with a victory party at the school’s football field on Thursday night.

Newberry defeated Chipley, 7-5 last Thursday in the Class 1A state title game, scoring four fifth inning runs in the rally.

The Panthers appreciate the turnout for the celebration.

“We knew that everyone was behind us 100 percent and that they love us so we had to play hard for them,” said senior Makai Johnson. “You dream of this as a little kid, wanting to make It to the state championship and win it.”

“It doesn’t feel like we’ve done enough, doesn’t feel like we’re finished, doesn’t feel real,” said senior Logan Carlisle. “We’ve felt love by our whole community. They are behind us.”

Newberry’s only other state finals appearance came in 1979. Several members of that squad were in attendance to honor the present day Panthers.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

57-year-old Marian Glovina Williams has been arrested in connection with the death of 13-year...
Breaking: Woman arrested for homicide in connection to the disappearance of 13-year-old Delia Young
Marian Williams court appearance
Two aunts charged in connection with the death of 13-year-old Delia Young
Alachua County Public Schools will not renew contracts for nine employees.
Contracts not renewed for nine ACPS administrators and school leaders
Suspect Eugene Patrick is wanted in connection with a shooting at the Swamp Car Wash in...
UPDATE: Shooter identified in deadly Gainesville car wash shooting, warrant issued
Agents are still looking for 2 more members of the ring.
At least one church in Gainesville had donations stolen from their mailbox by a group of thieves

Latest News

Panthers claimed first state crown
Newberry victory celebration
Vanguard Knights football players line up before their contest against the Buchholz Bobcats...
NCFL spring football: Buchholz tops Vanguard, Chiefland dominates
The Vanguard Knights football team gathers together to listen to their head coach speak before...
NCFL spring football games
2021 SEC Baseball Tournament - Game 11: #10 Alabama vs #6 Florida
Gator baseball team reaches SEC tournament semis behind another dominant performance