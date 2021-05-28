Newberry honors its state baseball champs

NEWBERRY, Fla. (WCJB) -After earning the first state championship in program history, the Newberry baseball team was recognized for its collective effort with a victory party at the school’s football field on Thursday night.

Newberry defeated Chipley, 7-5 last Thursday in the Class 1A state title game, scoring four fifth inning runs in the rally.

The Panthers appreciate the turnout for the celebration.

“We knew that everyone was behind us 100 percent and that they love us so we had to play hard for them,” said senior Makai Johnson. “You dream of this as a little kid, wanting to make It to the state championship and win it.”

“It doesn’t feel like we’ve done enough, doesn’t feel like we’re finished, doesn’t feel real,” said senior Logan Carlisle. “We’ve felt love by our whole community. They are behind us.”

Newberry’s only other state finals appearance came in 1979. Several members of that squad were in attendance to honor the present day Panthers.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.