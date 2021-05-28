“She liked to make people happy”: Relative of 13-year-old Delia Young said she was loving and quiet

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Two women are behind bars in the Alachua County Jail for their role in the apparent death of 13-year-old Delia Young. She was reported missing on Saturday, May 15, but her legal guardian Marian Williams confessed to Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies on Wednesday that the little girl is dead, which ended a search lasting more than a week.

“Lord bring some justice to this crime,” said Andrea Williams a the step-grandmother of Delia.

She said the 13-year-old was a loving young girl.

“She liked to giggle. She liked to laugh. She liked to make people happy. She liked to draw. She liked to paint. She liked to do all things that kids like to do,” explained Williams.

According to the relative, the 13-year-old suffered from mental health issues. She said Delia never bothered anyone.

“All we ever saw was that the little girl was quiet. She never barely talked,” explained Williams. “Everywhere Marian went, she went.”

According to ASO deputies, the body of the 13-year-old has not been recovered as of Thursday evening. Williams wants to make sure her loved one is laid to rest appropriately.

“I’m calling on Jesus for someone to come forward if they know anything about this baby. It is time to figure out where this baby is so we can put her to rest in the right way,” said Williams.

She believes if Delia could talk to her, the young girl would tell her, “They are hurting me, auntie. They are hurting me.”

Mariana Williams and her sister Valerie Young are both behind bars facing multiple charges in this case.

