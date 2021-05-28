Advertisement

The second suspect in Delia Young case makes first appearance in Alachua County court

By WCJB Staff and Ruelle Fludd
Published: May. 28, 2021 at 1:26 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Charges have been set for another suspect connected to the disappearance of 13-year-old Delia Young. Valerie Young appeared before an Alachua County judge Friday morning via Zoom after being arrested Thursday.

All the charges named by the judge are felonies, the most serious charge and the one that implicates Young in Delia’s death is aggravated manslaughter of a child.

RELATED STORY: Two aunts charged in connection with the death of 13-year-old Delia Young

She’s also facing charges of aggravated child abuse, depriving a crime victim of medical care and tampering with evidence. Young’s bond is set at $2,650,000.

“Again I’m just asking if you understand those charges,” said Judge Phyllis Rosier. “Yes ma’am,” responded Young.

Young was arrested by Alachua County Sheriff’s Deputies after her sister, Marian Williams, told deputies the pair were involved in the death of Delia. Williams was the legal guardian of Delia.

Appearing before the judge, Young said her income comes from disability benefits. She will be assigned a public defender.

RELATED STORY: “She liked to make people happy”: Relative of 13-year-old Delia Young said she was loving and quiet

“How much is that a month? Do you have dependents,” asked Judge Rosier. “Seven, something a month. Seven, eight something a month. Ninety,” responded Young.

“The court’s going to provisionally appoint the office of the public defender,” added Judge Rosier.

Young is barred from having any contact with minors, witnesses, and Marian Williams. Despite the charges, Alachua County Sheriff’s Deputies are continuing the search for Delia.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

57-year-old Marian Glovina Williams has been arrested in connection with the death of 13-year...
Breaking: Woman arrested for homicide in connection to the disappearance of 13-year-old Delia Young
Marian Williams court appearance
Two aunts charged in connection with the death of 13-year-old Delia Young
Suspect Eugene Patrick is wanted in connection with a shooting at the Swamp Car Wash in...
UPDATE: Shooter identified in deadly Gainesville car wash shooting, warrant issued
Alachua County Public Schools will not renew contracts for nine employees.
Contracts not renewed for nine ACPS administrators and school leaders
Agents are still looking for 2 more members of the ring.
At least one church in Gainesville had donations stolen from their mailbox by a group of thieves

Latest News

Mayor Lauren Poe
Gainesville commissioners use equity tool to distribute American Rescue Plan funds
Honors men from the Lima Company 325 squadron.
World Equestrian Center holds “The Eyes of Freedom” memorial to honor those that made the ultimate sacrifice
Valerie Young making first appearance in Alachua County court.
The second suspect in Delia Young case makes first appearance in Alachua County court
memorial day travel
Travel numbers bouncing back during Memorial Day weekend
Travel numbers bouncing back during Memorial Day weekend
Travel numbers bouncing back during Memorial Day weekend