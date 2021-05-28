The second suspect in Delia Young case makes first appearance in Alachua County court

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Charges have been set for another suspect connected to the disappearance of 13-year-old Delia Young. Valerie Young appeared before an Alachua County judge Friday morning via Zoom after being arrested Thursday.

All the charges named by the judge are felonies, the most serious charge and the one that implicates Young in Delia’s death is aggravated manslaughter of a child.

She’s also facing charges of aggravated child abuse, depriving a crime victim of medical care and tampering with evidence. Young’s bond is set at $2,650,000.

“Again I’m just asking if you understand those charges,” said Judge Phyllis Rosier. “Yes ma’am,” responded Young.

Young was arrested by Alachua County Sheriff’s Deputies after her sister, Marian Williams, told deputies the pair were involved in the death of Delia. Williams was the legal guardian of Delia.

Appearing before the judge, Young said her income comes from disability benefits. She will be assigned a public defender.

“How much is that a month? Do you have dependents,” asked Judge Rosier. “Seven, something a month. Seven, eight something a month. Ninety,” responded Young.

“The court’s going to provisionally appoint the office of the public defender,” added Judge Rosier.

Young is barred from having any contact with minors, witnesses, and Marian Williams. Despite the charges, Alachua County Sheriff’s Deputies are continuing the search for Delia.

