Travel numbers bouncing back during Memorial Day weekend

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - While vaccination numbers continue to climb around the US, travel numbers are increasing as well, particularly this Memorial Day Weekend.

AAA expects 37 million people to travel at least 50 miles this weekend, up nearly 60 percent from last year.

Gainesville Regional Airport is reporting that while traffic is still down 38 percent from April of 2019, numbers from last month show GNV traffic up 1,100 percent from April of last year.

“We’ve noticed a gradual uptick as people get vaccinated, some people are calling these voyages they’re finally taking, they’re calling them ‘vaccications’, which is really nice. We’re noticing more leisure travel,” said Erin Porter, a spokesperson for Gainesville Regional.

“We’re really coming a far way from last April of 2020 when things really fell off a cliff. We were down almost 95 percent traffic-wise. Now that it’s coming up again, our parking lot counts are up and we should have our official May numbers about mid-June.”

2.5 million Americans are expected to travel by plane this weekend, six times more than last year, while 34 million are expected to drive despite average gas prices across the nation holding above three dollars a gallon.

