UF’s Sam Riffice will play for NCAA tennis singles title

ORLANDO, Fla. (WCJB) -One week after helping Florida to its first NCAA title in men’s tennis, junior Sam Riffice is A victory away from an historic double championship.

Riffice defeated top seed Liam Draxl of Kentucky in Thursday’s semifinals, 7-5, 2-6, 6-1 to advance to Friday’s men’s final at noon at the USTA Tennis Center in Orlando. He will face No. 2 seed Daniel Rodrigues for the crown. He has dropped a total of three sets in the tournament.

Riffice has a chance to become the third Gator men’s player to claim an NCAA individual title. Mark Merklein (1994) and Jeff Morrison (1999) did so previously.

As a freshman in 2019, Riffice made the quarterfinals.

