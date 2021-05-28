Advertisement

UF’s Sam Riffice will play for NCAA tennis singles title

Sam Riffice of the University of Florida in action against the University of Kentucky during...
Sam Riffice of the University of Florida in action against the University of Kentucky during the menÕs singles semifinals at the 2021 NCAA D1 Tennis Championships on Thursday, May 27, 2021 at the USTA National Campus in Orlando, Florida. (Manuela Davies/USTA)(Manuela Davies | Manuela Davies/USTA)
By Kevin Wells
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 11:11 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
ORLANDO, Fla. (WCJB) -One week after helping Florida to its first NCAA title in men’s tennis, junior Sam Riffice is A victory away from an historic double championship.

Riffice defeated top seed Liam Draxl of Kentucky in Thursday’s semifinals, 7-5, 2-6, 6-1 to advance to Friday’s men’s final at noon at the USTA Tennis Center in Orlando. He will face No. 2 seed Daniel Rodrigues for the crown. He has dropped a total of three sets in the tournament.

Riffice has a chance to become the third Gator men’s player to claim an NCAA individual title. Mark Merklein (1994) and Jeff Morrison (1999) did so previously.

As a freshman in 2019, Riffice made the quarterfinals.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved.

