UF’s Sam Riffice will play for NCAA tennis singles title
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 11:11 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
ORLANDO, Fla. (WCJB) -One week after helping Florida to its first NCAA title in men’s tennis, junior Sam Riffice is A victory away from an historic double championship.
Riffice defeated top seed Liam Draxl of Kentucky in Thursday’s semifinals, 7-5, 2-6, 6-1 to advance to Friday’s men’s final at noon at the USTA Tennis Center in Orlando. He will face No. 2 seed Daniel Rodrigues for the crown. He has dropped a total of three sets in the tournament.
Riffice has a chance to become the third Gator men’s player to claim an NCAA individual title. Mark Merklein (1994) and Jeff Morrison (1999) did so previously.
As a freshman in 2019, Riffice made the quarterfinals.
