World Equestrian Center holds “The Eyes of Freedom” memorial to honor those that made the ultimate sacrifice

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Eyes of Freedom traveling memorial honoring fallen Marines and Navy Corpsman stopped in Ocala.

Twenty-six men are honored across the nation with their names, their stories, and their sacrifices.

Twenty-three of them served in the Lima Company 325 squadron and were killed in 2005 from roadside bombs, enemy fire, and IEDs during Operation Iraqi Freedom.

Mike Strahle was there that day when a roadside bomb hit their vehicle.

“I was thrown from the vehicle and I was hurt really bad, but they saved my life and there are 6 marines in the paintings behind me that were all in my squad that were in my vehicle that weren’t as lucky as I was,” said Strahle.

Joseph Zoppi remembers seeing all of the names at the Vietnam Memorial but said this was a different experience.

“But when I came here and you see the names, the faces killed by enemy fire, killed by friendly fire, killed by an IED you see the names and the faces and it just really hits home.”

A sculpture named “Silent Battle” sits in the middle of the memorial to honor those suffering from hidden wounds of war.

“Bringing awareness to the veteran’s suicide epidemic, post-traumatic stress issues. linking resources that can help with those veterans that are in need of them,” said Strahle.

The memorial will be at the World Equestrian Center through Monday, paying tribute to those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

