Business booms for Ocala hardware store during the disaster preparedness sales tax holiday

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - It’s time to hit the hardware store and stock up, because hurricane season is upon us, and this is the week to do it.

The Disaster Preparedness Sales Tax holiday began in 2014.

This year, Gov. DeSantis extended the holiday to 10 days, so every Floridian has an opportunity to stock up.

In Marion County, the Toomey family has been in the hardware business for 40 years, and said the holiday is a big deal for their stores.

Krissy Toomey said they try to always have extra inventory so they can be prepared.

“We’ve been in Florida for so long, we know when hurricanes hit us, so every year we try to stock up,” she said.

She said that extension cords and flash lights are some of their biggest sellers during this time, but nothing comes close to generator sales.

“With Irma we sold a lot of generators and then even years later when we thought we were going to have a big one, we were hit with generators and people just came in an bought us out,” Toomey said.

So until June 6, you can head to stores like Toomey Tools to purchase items like tarps, flash lights, coolers and generators, sales tax free.

