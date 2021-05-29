Families enjoy Poe Springs Park reopening

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - Tubing, kayaking and barbecuing were just a few ways people spent their memorial day weekend at the Poe Springs Park reopening in High Springs.

Alachua County open space manager, Jason Maurer said the park saw flood damage from hurricane Irma in 2017, so he was most excited to see the joy the springs brings the little ones.

“We did a lot of in house projects, some concrete work cleaning the building, upgrading some of the facilities and then one of the best things is just seeing the kids out here playing and everyone having a good time down by the spring and the weather’s beautiful,” Maurer said.

The renovations cost Alachua County $564,817, half of those funds come from the wild spaces public places tax.

Lorenzo De Toro and his family came from Miami to enjoy the kayaking, tubing and great outdoors the springs had to offer.

“We drove up five hours because this is just beautiful,” Toro said. “It’s rather unique in the world really, it’s a treasure that we got here.”

He said this past year took a toll on many, and it warms his heart seeing everyone enjoying each other.

“After the hard year that we’ve all had recently, I think this is really what we all need,” Toro said. “We’re very blessed to be able to come out here and enjoy the time together.”

Melvin Jennings and his family have never been to Poe Springs Park but said it’s a great place for the kids to start their summer vacation.

“Everybody’s smiling, laughing so it’s a family thing out here,” Jennings said.

Jacob Kutcher said now this is the best spring around town and they will be back for more.

“It’s actually really pretty and a lot of fun,” Jennings said. “It’s better than a lot of other springs because they’re more compacted into one area and you don’t have a lot more room and this place has a lot more room to go in. so, it’s pretty chill.”

Rental services for tubes and watercrafts is open from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

The entry fee is now $6 per vehicle and $1 for visitors walking or biking to the park.

Poe Springs Park is open to the public Friday to Sunday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

