FHP urges warning after forest fire causes dangerous driving conditions

DIXIE COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - The Florida Highway Patrol is warning drivers of a forest fire in Dixie County.

They say the fire is near US Hwy. 19 and County Road 358.

Drivers are urged to use caution as smoke from the fire could impact visibility--especially overnight.

Troopers say drivers should reduce their speed and use low-beam headlights during smokey road conditions.

