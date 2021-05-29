Florida swept out of Super Regionals by Georgia

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - With their postseason life on the line, Gator softball faced a fight or flight scenario in game two of their Super Regionals matchup with Georgia. But the Bulldogs knew it, and took the fight out of Florida’s equation.

After losing the opening game of the series, Head Coach Tim Walton started Elizabeth Hightower in the circle of the must-win contest.

Hightower, who hadn’t allowed a hit in 13 1/3 innings pitched of the NCAA Tournament, including a no-hitter against South Florida in the Regional series, got into trouble early and never recovered.

In the bottom of the 1st, she hit the leadoff hitter, allowed a double to left, then surrendered the game’s first run off the bat of Lacey Fincher to trail 1-0.

In the bottom of the 2nd and 3rd innings, Hightower gave up solo home runs to give Georgia a 3-0 cushion. She only lasted 2 2/3 innings before being pulled for reliever Katie Chronister. This was Hightower’s shortest outing as a starter since facing McNeese State back on February 28, when she also pitched just 2 2/3 innings.

Chronister was able to get through the rest of the 3rd and the 4th innings, but got rocked for a 2-run home run in the 5th, as Florida fell into a deeper hole, and eventually trailed 6-0.

At the plate, the Gators were limited to just four hits by Mary Wilson Avant. Hannah Adams and Charla Echols went a combined 0-12 over the two games, while Florida collected just seven total hits for the series.

Georgia closed out the contest, with their shutout intact, to sweep Florida and advance to the Women’s College World Series.

The Bulldogs got their revenge from losing the regular season series against the Gators, which saw the orange and blue outscore the black and red 27-6.

For the second straight time, Georgia came to Gainesville and bounced Florida from the Super Regionals.

