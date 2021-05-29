Advertisement

Gators fall to Volunteers in SEC Tourney

Florida knocked out of conference tournament in semifinals
Florida Gators Baseball huddles up before the team takes the field against Tennessee.
Florida Gators Baseball huddles up before the team takes the field against Tennessee.(wcjb)
By Chris Pinson
Published: May. 29, 2021 at 4:14 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Gators baseball team didn’t show up to lose in the semifinals of the Southeastern Conference Tournament, but they will leave Hoover, Alabama after getting knocked out by the Volunteers on Saturday.

After winning three straight games of the conference tournament to reach the semifinals, Head Coach Kevin O’Sullivan decided to start Brandon Sproat on the mound against Tennessee. Sproat, normally used in relief, allowed three runs on five hits, and walked four, while striking out four over 3 2/3 innings pitched.

At the plate, Florida was held to just four hits. Three of the four coming from the top of the order, and the final hit coming from the no. 9 hitter, Mac Guscette. The Gators weren’t able to scratch out a run against the Vols strong pitching.

The orange and blue fall to 1-3 on the season against the orange and white.

With Florida exiting the SEC Tournament, that means the orange and blue will now turn their attention to the Regional round of play in the NCAA Tournament. The opening round of the big dance kicks off June 4-7.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Truck driver crash I-75 update
Driver lied on health questionnaire before crash killing five children in a church van on I-75 in 2019, NTSB reports
Two people are behind bars in connection with the death of 13-year-old Delia Young. Relatives...
“She liked to make people happy”: Relative of 13-year-old Delia Young said she was loving and quiet
Valerie Young
The second suspect in Delia Young case makes first appearance in Alachua County court
Marian Williams court appearance
Two aunts charged in connection with the death of 13-year-old Delia Young
Suspect Eugene Patrick is wanted in connection with a shooting at the Swamp Car Wash in...
UPDATE: Shooter identified in deadly Gainesville car wash shooting, warrant issued

Latest News

The Gators softball team lines up along the third baseline before play begins to perform their...
Florida swept out of Super Regionals by Georgia
Florida first baseman Kendyl Lindaman (32) during warm-ups before an NCAA softball game against...
Gator softball drops Super Regionals series opener
Sam Riffice of the University of Florida in action against the University of South Carolina...
Gator Sam Riffice wins individual NCAA tennis title
Newberry H.S.
Newberry honors its state baseball champs