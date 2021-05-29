Gators fall to Volunteers in SEC Tourney

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Gators baseball team didn’t show up to lose in the semifinals of the Southeastern Conference Tournament, but they will leave Hoover, Alabama after getting knocked out by the Volunteers on Saturday.

After winning three straight games of the conference tournament to reach the semifinals, Head Coach Kevin O’Sullivan decided to start Brandon Sproat on the mound against Tennessee. Sproat, normally used in relief, allowed three runs on five hits, and walked four, while striking out four over 3 2/3 innings pitched.

At the plate, Florida was held to just four hits. Three of the four coming from the top of the order, and the final hit coming from the no. 9 hitter, Mac Guscette. The Gators weren’t able to scratch out a run against the Vols strong pitching.

The orange and blue fall to 1-3 on the season against the orange and white.

With Florida exiting the SEC Tournament, that means the orange and blue will now turn their attention to the Regional round of play in the NCAA Tournament. The opening round of the big dance kicks off June 4-7.

