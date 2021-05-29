Advertisement

League of American Bikers certified Gainesville as a silver level bicycle city

By WCJB Staff
Published: May. 29, 2021 at 6:43 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The city of Gainesville joins a list of nearly 500 communities nationwide that are deemed bike friendly. The League of American Bikers recertified Gainesville as a silver level bicycle city on Saturday.

In total 486 communities nationwide are deemed bicycle friendly. Although, less than 40 have a higher rating than Gainesville.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Truck driver crash I-75 update
Driver lied on health questionnaire before crash killing five children in a church van on I-75 in 2019, NTSB reports
Two people are behind bars in connection with the death of 13-year-old Delia Young. Relatives...
“She liked to make people happy”: Relative of 13-year-old Delia Young said she was loving and quiet
Valerie Young
The second suspect in Delia Young case makes first appearance in Alachua County court
Marian Williams court appearance
Two aunts charged in connection with the death of 13-year-old Delia Young
Suspect Eugene Patrick is wanted in connection with a shooting at the Swamp Car Wash in...
UPDATE: Shooter identified in deadly Gainesville car wash shooting, warrant issued

Latest News

Families enjoy Poe Springs Park reopening
Families enjoy Poe Springs Park reopening
Gnv voted bikeable city
Gnv voted bikeable city
Teaches how to cultivate crops and feed people in need.
Ocala community garden educates residence on growing and feeds those in need
5-29-21
WCJB TV20 WEATHER FORECAST