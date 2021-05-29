League of American Bikers certified Gainesville as a silver level bicycle city

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The city of Gainesville joins a list of nearly 500 communities nationwide that are deemed bike friendly. The League of American Bikers recertified Gainesville as a silver level bicycle city on Saturday.

In total 486 communities nationwide are deemed bicycle friendly. Although, less than 40 have a higher rating than Gainesville.

