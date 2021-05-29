One person killed, two injured in Marion County vehicle crash

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida Highway Patrol troopers are investigating a crash that left one dead and two others injured on Friday.

Troopers say the crash happened around noon at the intersection of Southeast 36th Avenue and 31st Street. They say an SUV heading south entered the intersection in front of a car heading west. The two vehicles collided.

The 71-year-old passenger of the car was killed, and the 71-year-old driver was seriously injured. The SUV driver suffered minor injuries.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved.