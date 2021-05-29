Advertisement

One person killed, two injured in Marion County vehicle crash

By WCJB Staff
Published: May. 29, 2021 at 12:23 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida Highway Patrol troopers are investigating a crash that left one dead and two others injured on Friday.

Troopers say the crash happened around noon at the intersection of Southeast 36th Avenue and 31st Street. They say an SUV heading south entered the intersection in front of a car heading west. The two vehicles collided.

The 71-year-old passenger of the car was killed, and the 71-year-old driver was seriously injured. The SUV driver suffered minor injuries.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Truck driver crash I-75 update
Driver lied on health questionnaire before crash killing five children in a church van on I-75 in 2019, NTSB reports
Two people are behind bars in connection with the death of 13-year-old Delia Young. Relatives...
“She liked to make people happy”: Relative of 13-year-old Delia Young said she was loving and quiet
Marian Williams court appearance
Two aunts charged in connection with the death of 13-year-old Delia Young
Suspect Eugene Patrick is wanted in connection with a shooting at the Swamp Car Wash in...
UPDATE: Shooter identified in deadly Gainesville car wash shooting, warrant issued
vehicle chase crash
MCSO releases video of a major crash during pursuit of dangerous suspect

Latest News

Dixie county fire
FHP urges warning after forest fire causes dangerous driving conditions
Gainesville police are searching for a suspected gunman in a shooting that left one person...
Sugarhill shooting leaves man seriously wounded; GPD searching for suspect
Business booms for Ocala hardware store during the disaster preparedness sales tax holiday
Business booms for Ocala hardware store during the disaster preparedness sales tax holiday
This year, Gov. DeSantis extended the Disaster Preparedness Sales Tax holiday to 10 days, so...
Business booms for Ocala hardware store during the disaster preparedness sales tax holiday