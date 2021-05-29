Sugarhill shooting leaves man seriously wounded; GPD searching for suspect

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville police are searching for a suspected gunman in a shooting that left one person seriously injured.

Officers say around 11:30 Friday 28-year-old Branden Babcock shot someone at The Grove apartments near Sugarhill.

They say Babcock and the victim got into an argument that quickly escalated and led to Babcock shooting the victim multiple times.

The victim was taken to the hospital by a family member.

Babcock left the scene and officers continue to look for him.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Gainesville Police Department.

