Advertisement

Sugarhill shooting leaves man seriously wounded; GPD searching for suspect

Published: May. 29, 2021 at 12:10 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville police are searching for a suspected gunman in a shooting that left one person seriously injured.

Officers say around 11:30 Friday 28-year-old Branden Babcock shot someone at The Grove apartments near Sugarhill.

RELATED STORY: Shooter identified in deadly Gainesville car wash shooting, warrant issued

They say Babcock and the victim got into an argument that quickly escalated and led to Babcock shooting the victim multiple times.

The victim was taken to the hospital by a family member.

Babcock left the scene and officers continue to look for him.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Gainesville Police Department.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Truck driver crash I-75 update
Driver lied on health questionnaire before crash killing five children in a church van on I-75 in 2019, NTSB reports
Two people are behind bars in connection with the death of 13-year-old Delia Young. Relatives...
“She liked to make people happy”: Relative of 13-year-old Delia Young said she was loving and quiet
Marian Williams court appearance
Two aunts charged in connection with the death of 13-year-old Delia Young
Suspect Eugene Patrick is wanted in connection with a shooting at the Swamp Car Wash in...
UPDATE: Shooter identified in deadly Gainesville car wash shooting, warrant issued
vehicle chase crash
MCSO releases video of a major crash during pursuit of dangerous suspect

Latest News

Deadly crash in Marion County
One person killed, two injured in Marion County vehicle crash
Dixie county fire
FHP urges warning after forest fire causes dangerous driving conditions
Business booms for Ocala hardware store during the disaster preparedness sales tax holiday
Business booms for Ocala hardware store during the disaster preparedness sales tax holiday
This year, Gov. DeSantis extended the Disaster Preparedness Sales Tax holiday to 10 days, so...
Business booms for Ocala hardware store during the disaster preparedness sales tax holiday