Trinity Catholic wins spring football game

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) -After reaching the Class 3A state semifinals last fall, the Trinity Catholic football team was among the last in North Central Florida to play its spring football game. The Celtics made the wait worth it by prevailing over visiting West Oaks Academy, 34-12.

The Trinity Catholic offense got clicking early on. Returning quarterback Cole Gonzales rushed and passed for a touchdown in the opening half, including a long TD pass to Malik McConico. Running back Beau Beard added a long scoring run of his own to make the score 28-6 at halftime.

The Celtics, like most teams throughout NCFL, return to summer workouts and then preseason practice before kicking off in late August.

