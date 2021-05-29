UPDATE: Columbia County, Union County Sheriff’s deputies search for missing 13-year-old Delia Young

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

UNION COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - Two weeks have passed since 13-year-old Delia Young was reported missing and Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies reached out to surrounding departments for help in locating her.

Columbia County and Union County Sheriff’s deputies began their search near the Union County line and U.S. Hwy 441 South Friday around 9 p.m. and have not found Delia Young but are still searching.

According to Columbia County deputies, they have ruled out Columbia County as of Saturday but are still looking in Union County.

Delia was reported missing on Saturday, May 15, and her legal guardian, Marian Williams, 57, admitted Delia was dead on Wednesday, May 27.

Williams told deputies Delia’s aunt, Valerie Young, beat her with an electric cord, which led to her death and they both conspired to hide Delia’s body.

Williams said when she went back, Delia’s body was missing.

Williams and Valerie Young are facing multiple charges in this case.

Williams faces charges of homicide, neglect of a child with great bodily harm, obstruction and destroying evidence.

