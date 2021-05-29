West Ocala community garden teaches families how to grow crops and feeds those in need

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The City of Ocala along with Feed the Need Garden and the Florida Health Department hosted a garden day for the community.

For residence to come out and replant their crops.

For Rachelle Roper with Feed the Need Garden teaching others how to grow and feeding the hungry was always her goal.

“I’ve had families tell me that we haven’t eaten in three days and to me, that’s mind-blowing considering we’re an hour and a half from Disney. Yet we have people in our own backyards that are going to bed hungry at night,” said Roper.

Nunee Jones helped those with Cohn’s disease, but when COVID hit she saw a need to grow fresh crops to help feed those in need.

“We grew leaks that’s a form of onion. we grew strawberries, the sweetest strawberries ever and all this stuff was giving out to the community so it’s a plus-plus and a win-win,” said Jones.

One plot was dedicated to those in the community that have lost their lives by using forget-me-not seeds.

Sylvia Jones a community member said she wanted to show love to those that have passed.

“There are people in the community who care and we all share your sympathy with them and understanding and want to let them know that we embrace them with love and memories that they’re gone.”

Plots are available for only $10 and resources are here to educate you on how to cultivate and harvest food for your family.

For more information- Ocala Wellness Garden

