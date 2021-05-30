Advertisement

Drug dealer arrested after sending photo of cheese

Carl Stewart, 39, was sentenced to more than 13 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to...
Carl Stewart, 39, was sentenced to more than 13 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to several drug charges related to cocaine, heroin and MDMA.(Source: Merseyside Police via CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: May. 30, 2021 at 5:35 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LIVERPOOL, England (CNN) - A drug dealer from the United Kingdom was arrested after police analyzed his fingerprints from a photo he sent of himself holding a block of cheese.

Carl Stewart, 39, was sentenced last Friday to 13 years and six months in prison, according to police. He pleaded guilty to several drug charges related to cocaine, heroin and MDMA.

Authorities say Stewart’s “love of Stilton cheese” led to his arrest.

Police identified Stewart through fingerprint analysis of the photo, which showed him holding a...
Police identified Stewart through fingerprint analysis of the photo, which showed him holding a block of Stilton cheese in the palm of his hand.(Source: Merseyside Police via CNN)

Police intercepted a photo Stewart sent through an encrypted messaging service called EncroChat. He was identified through fingerprint analysis of the photo, which showed him holding a block of Stilton cheese in the palm of his hand.

The arrest was part of an international operation targeting criminals who used EncroChat, to which law enforcement officials in Europe gained access. UK officials say tens of thousands of criminals across the globe used it to coordinate their illegal actions.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Columbia County, Union County Sheriff’s deputies search for missing 13-year-old Delia...
UPDATE: Columbia County, Union County Sheriff’s deputies search for missing 13-year-old Delia Young
Deadly crash in Marion County
One person killed, two injured in Marion County vehicle crash
Gainesville police are searching for a suspected gunman in a shooting that left one person...
Sugarhill shooting leaves man seriously wounded; GPD searching for suspect
This year, Gov. DeSantis extended the Disaster Preparedness Sales Tax holiday to 10 days, so...
Business booms for Ocala hardware store during the disaster preparedness sales tax holiday
Valerie Young
The second suspect in Delia Young case makes first appearance in Alachua County court

Latest News

With other 40% of Americans fully vaccinated, people appear ready to travel again. At least 37...
Vaccines fuel travel rebound over Memorial Day weekend
Authorities found molotov cocktails, multiple guns and thousands of rounds of ammo in the home...
Investigators clear home of Calif. rail yard shooting suspect
Protesters staged a demonstration outside a Nashville, Tennessee, store named Hatwrks after the...
Protest held over Tenn. store’s ‘not vaccinated’ yellow star badges
Protesters staged a demonstration outside a Nashville, Tennessee, hat store that advertised...
Protester: 'Don't belittle the memories of 6 million Jews'