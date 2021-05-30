Little goats join residents in yoga class

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Swamp City Gallery Lounge hosted Downward Goat, a yoga class where goats roam around and interact with participants.

From downward facing dog to child’s pose, the little goats helped residents stretch and hopped on a few backs.

Founder, Korinne Johnson said she created these classes to help people relieve stress and laugh more.

“We just want to provide a safe space for you to leave the rest of the world outside the gate for a little while,” Johnson said. “Everything has been so exceptionally crazy and just to be able to get back together and connect with each other and with the animals and with nature and laugh a little bit. That’s really all it’s about.”

This was Nicole Thomas’s first time doing anything like this, and said she would do it again.

“I guess they were probably hoping on my back and me wishing they just didn’t pee on me, that was like the best part,” Thomas said. “This is very cathartic, very soothing and I love yoga, so this was a great experience, awesome. Downward Goat was great, namaste.”

Downward goat has been hosting classes like this one since 2017.

Classes are $30 per person.

More information can be found on Downward Goat’s Facebook.

