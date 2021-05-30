Advertisement

Ocala CEP highlights College of Central Florida’s robotics expansion

By WCJB Staff
Published: May. 30, 2021 at 7:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The College of Central Florida is proactively adding certificate programs to its already broad selection of academic opportunities, and they are paying particular attention to robotics—now their fastest growing program. Our friends at Ocala CEP show us how this expansion can help build a better and more equipped workforce.

Remarkably, the College of Central Florida is one of two colleges in the southeast featuring an exclusive robotics program. Tune into this week’s episode with Tom James and Olana Mcdonald to find out how this will secure Ocala as a destination for postsecondary education in engineering technology.

For more details on the expansion, visit Ocala CEP.

