Advertisement

Florida chosen as one of 16 NCAA Baseball Tournament Regional sites

Gators to host seventeenth Regional
Florida baseball takes batting practice at the new Florida Ballpark
Florida baseball takes batting practice at the new Florida Ballpark(WCJB)
By Chris Pinson
Published: May. 31, 2021 at 12:29 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - After completing a successful showing in the regular season and Southeastern Conference Tournament, the Florida Gators have been named one of the 16 Regional sites for the NCAA Baseball Tournament.

The no. 13 ranked Gators (38-20) will host the opening round of the big dance for the seventeenth time as a program.

Florida is one of seven SEC teams to be named a Regional site, along with Arkansas, Mississippi, Mississippi State, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Vanderbilt.

The rest of the field of 64 will be released Monday, but tickets are on sale now. And as of May 19, Florida will be at full capacity for any Spring Championship series, so the Gators will try to add to their new ballpark’s debut by racking up a postseason victory.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

UPDATE: Columbia County, Union County Sheriff’s deputies search for missing 13-year-old Delia...
UPDATE: Columbia County, Union County Sheriff’s deputies search for missing 13-year-old Delia Young
This year, Gov. DeSantis extended the Disaster Preparedness Sales Tax holiday to 10 days, so...
Business booms for Ocala hardware store during the disaster preparedness sales tax holiday
Families enjoy Poe Springs Park reopening
Families enjoy Poe Springs Park reopening
Gainesville police are searching for a suspected gunman in a shooting that left one person...
Sugarhill shooting leaves man seriously wounded; GPD searching for suspect
Marian Williams court appearance
Two aunts charged in connection with the death of 13-year-old Delia Young

Latest News

Florida Gators Baseball huddles up before the team takes the field against Tennessee.
Gators fall to Volunteers in SEC Tourney
The Gators softball team lines up along the third baseline before play begins to perform their...
Florida swept out of Super Regionals by Georgia
Florida first baseman Kendyl Lindaman (32) during warm-ups before an NCAA softball game against...
Gator softball drops Super Regionals series opener
Sam Riffice of the University of Florida in action against the University of South Carolina...
Gator Sam Riffice wins individual NCAA tennis title