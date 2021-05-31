Florida chosen as one of 16 NCAA Baseball Tournament Regional sites

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - After completing a successful showing in the regular season and Southeastern Conference Tournament, the Florida Gators have been named one of the 16 Regional sites for the NCAA Baseball Tournament.

The no. 13 ranked Gators (38-20) will host the opening round of the big dance for the seventeenth time as a program.

Florida is one of seven SEC teams to be named a Regional site, along with Arkansas, Mississippi, Mississippi State, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Vanderbilt.

The rest of the field of 64 will be released Monday, but tickets are on sale now. And as of May 19, Florida will be at full capacity for any Spring Championship series, so the Gators will try to add to their new ballpark’s debut by racking up a postseason victory.

