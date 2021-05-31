Florida to host USF, South Alabama, Miami for Gainesville Regional

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The Florida baseball team was chosen as the No. 15 overall national seed on Monday and will host USF, South Alabama, and Miami this weekend for the NCAA Gainesville Regional at Florida Ballpark.

The Gators will open the double-elimination regional against the Bulls at noon on Friday. The Hurricanes and Jaguars then meet at 5 p.m. One team out of the Gainesville Regional will advance to the Super Regionals against the winner of the Austin Regional. National No. 2 seed Texas is the host and favorite to come out of that bracket against Southern, Fairfield, and Arizona State. Each regional runs Friday through Monday.

The Gators have recent history against the Hurricanes. Miami took two of three from Florida in the opening series of the season, which doubled as the debut weekend of Florida Ballpark.

Florida is hosting an NCAA regional for the 17th time. Nine SEC teams made the NCAA tournament, including six top 16 national seeds.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.