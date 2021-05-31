Advertisement

Florida to host USF, South Alabama, Miami for Gainesville Regional

Florida is hosting an NCAA regional for the 17th time
Florida infielder Nathan Hickey (11) throws to first for the out against Alabama in the eighth...
Florida infielder Nathan Hickey (11) throws to first for the out against Alabama in the eighth inning of an NCAA college baseball game during the Southeastern Conference tournament Thursday, May 27, 20201, in Hoover, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)(Butch Dill | AP)
By Kevin Wells
Published: May. 31, 2021 at 12:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The Florida baseball team was chosen as the No. 15 overall national seed on Monday and will host USF, South Alabama, and Miami this weekend for the NCAA Gainesville Regional at Florida Ballpark.

The Gators will open the double-elimination regional against the Bulls at noon on Friday. The Hurricanes and Jaguars then meet at 5 p.m. One team out of the Gainesville Regional will advance to the Super Regionals against the winner of the Austin Regional. National No. 2 seed Texas is the host and favorite to come out of that bracket against Southern, Fairfield, and Arizona State. Each regional runs Friday through Monday.

The Gators have recent history against the Hurricanes. Miami took two of three from Florida in the opening series of the season, which doubled as the debut weekend of Florida Ballpark.

Florida is hosting an NCAA regional for the 17th time. Nine SEC teams made the NCAA tournament, including six top 16 national seeds.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

UPDATE: Columbia County, Union County Sheriff’s deputies search for missing 13-year-old Delia...
UPDATE: Columbia County, Union County Sheriff’s deputies search for missing 13-year-old Delia Young
Chase Poust, 7, swam to shore to save his father and 4-year-old sister after the family was...
Boy, 7, swims for an hour to save family after boating mishap
Families enjoy Poe Springs Park reopening
Families enjoy Poe Springs Park reopening
This year, Gov. DeSantis extended the Disaster Preparedness Sales Tax holiday to 10 days, so...
Business booms for Ocala hardware store during the disaster preparedness sales tax holiday
Gainesville police are searching for a suspected gunman in a shooting that left one person...
Sugarhill shooting leaves man seriously wounded; GPD searching for suspect

Latest News

Florida baseball takes batting practice at the new Florida Ballpark
Florida chosen as one of 16 NCAA Baseball Tournament Regional sites
Florida Gators Baseball huddles up before the team takes the field against Tennessee.
Gators fall to Volunteers in SEC Tourney
The Gators softball team lines up along the third baseline before play begins to perform their...
Florida swept out of Super Regionals by Georgia
Ocala, Friday
Trinity Catholic wins spring football game