Gainesville is ranked as silver level bicycle city

By Camille Syed
Published: May. 31, 2021 at 6:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The League of American Bikers re-certified Gainesville as a silver level bicycle city on Saturday.

In total, 486 communities nationwide are deemed bicycle friendly.

Matt Gunter has been biking in Gainesville for five years and says trails and bike lanes make the city safer than other but the drivers concern him the most

“I mean riding in Gainesville is safer than say riding in Tampa or Bradenton for example. More driver awareness is definitely necessary,” Gunter said. “There’s a lot of people when they want to get confrontational. What they usually have to say is get off the road and I feel like despite our best efforts, cyclists don’t seem to understand cyclists do have a right to the road.”

Jacob Beadle bikes in his free time and for work and said the speed bumps on University of Florida’s campus makes him feel much safer.

“They’ve actually helped me a lot with lowering the speed limit, keeping up with traffic because I have made trips where I can ride from here at Jimmy Johns to all the way down to Main and back on University just because the speed bumps allow me to keep pace with traffic,” Beadle said. “It’s not the safest thing to be out here especially with drivers that are on their phones.”

Less than 40 communities have a higher rating than Gainesville.

