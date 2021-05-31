Ocala gym hosts 12 hours of heroes event honoring fallen heroes on Memorial Day

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) -For many cross fit athletes, Monday is about more than just getting a good workout in.

It’s 7 a.m. on Memorial Day, and at Zone Health and Fitness that means the start of a day full of workouts favored by a dozen service members who made the ultimate sacrifice.

But these aren’t your average exercise routines.

“Memorial day is all about honoring those who fell, people who put their lives on the line, who didn’t get to come back home, and so what we’re doing today is we’re honoring them by performing hero based workouts in honor of particular soldiers that fell in the line of battle,” Zone’s Corporate Director, Carissa Vale said.

This morning I gave it my all in honor of Sgt. John Rankel. Thank you for giving the ultimate sacrifice. #CrossFit #RankelWorkout pic.twitter.com/g6Qipj3xcK — Julia Laude (@JuliaMaeLaude) May 31, 2021

I decided to take on the cross fit challenge in honor of U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. John Rankel.

The AMRAP workout consists of six dead lifts, seven burpee pull-ups, 10 kettle bell swings and a 200 meter run.

Participants in this challenge also helped take part in making zone cross fit member, Delano Christie’s dream come true.

After this, he’ll be one step closer to attending the Florida State Fire College.

“For me the goal is to try to be a chief one day. It’s been a dream of mine since the end of high school so about six or seven years ago,” Christie said.

And so to Sgt. Rankel, and the 11 other service members we honored, thank you for giving the ultimate sacrifice.

