Advertisement

Ocala gym hosts 12 hours of heroes event honoring fallen heroes on Memorial Day

By Julia Laude
Published: May. 31, 2021 at 5:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) -For many cross fit athletes, Monday is about more than just getting a good workout in.

It’s 7 a.m. on Memorial Day, and at Zone Health and Fitness that means the start of a day full of workouts favored by a dozen service members who made the ultimate sacrifice.

But these aren’t your average exercise routines.

“Memorial day is all about honoring those who fell, people who put their lives on the line, who didn’t get to come back home, and so what we’re doing today is we’re honoring them by performing hero based workouts in honor of particular soldiers that fell in the line of battle,” Zone’s Corporate Director, Carissa Vale said.

I decided to take on the cross fit challenge in honor of U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. John Rankel.

The AMRAP workout consists of six dead lifts, seven burpee pull-ups, 10 kettle bell swings and a 200 meter run.

Participants in this challenge also helped take part in making zone cross fit member, Delano Christie’s dream come true.

After this, he’ll be one step closer to attending the Florida State Fire College.

“For me the goal is to try to be a chief one day. It’s been a dream of mine since the end of high school so about six or seven years ago,” Christie said.

And so to Sgt. Rankel, and the 11 other service members we honored, thank you for giving the ultimate sacrifice.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

UPDATE: Columbia County, Union County Sheriff’s deputies search for missing 13-year-old Delia...
UPDATE: Columbia County, Union County Sheriff’s deputies search for missing 13-year-old Delia Young
Chase Poust, 7, swam to shore to save his father and 4-year-old sister after the family was...
Boy, 7, swims for an hour to save family after boating mishap
Residents voice concerns at discussion for protecting historically Black communities
Residents voice concerns at discussion for protecting historically Black communities
Families enjoy Poe Springs Park reopening
Families enjoy Poe Springs Park reopening
Gainesville police are searching for a suspected gunman in a shooting that left one person...
Sugarhill shooting leaves man seriously wounded; GPD searching for suspect

Latest News

Veteran from Inverness plays Taps on Memorial Day to honor those who gave all
Veteran from Inverness plays Taps on Memorial Day to honor those who gave all
Golf carts and flags were driven and flown throughout the cemetery for the event which was held...
Veterans remembrance ceremony held for the first time at Cedar Key Cemetery on Memorial Day
Musicians in north central Florida and around the nation play "taps" to honor our fallen heroes...
Veteran from Inverness plays Taps on Memorial Day to honor those who gave all
Ocala gym hosts 12 hours of heroes event honoring fallen heroes on Memorial Day
Ocala gym hosts 12 hours of heroes event honoring fallen heroes on Memorial Day